Reported coronavirus cases near 55,000 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The reported number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is approaching 55,000 and there are 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Wednesday.

The department reported 54,838 virus cases and 763 deaths, up from 54,172 confirmed cases and 744 deaths reported Tuesday. The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department reports 7,661 active virus cases and that 46,414 people have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.