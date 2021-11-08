Report says 100,000 NYC students were homeless in 2020-2021

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 100,000 New York City schoolchildren were homeless at some point during the 2020-2021 school year, a 42% increase since 2010, according to a report released Monday by the group Advocates for Children.

During a school year when most of the city's public school students were learning remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 28,000 of them were living in homeless shelters and about 65,000 lived “doubled-up” with friends or family, state data analyzed by the group showed.