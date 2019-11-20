Report on pipeline side deal with NC governor to be released

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican legislators are ready to unveil what private investigators found when they scrutinized an agreement between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s office and utilities seeking to build a natural-gas pipeline.

The retired federal agents planned to report their findings on Wednesday to General Assembly government oversight committees.

They were hired about a year ago to examine a 2018 “memorandum of understanding” between the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Cooper’s office. Pipeline builders would pay $58 million toward environmental mitigation, renewable energy and economic development projects along the proposed pipeline's route.

The agreement was made public the same day a key state regulatory permit for the North Carolina section of the three-state pipeline was announced. Cooper administration officials have repeatedly said the mitigation package was not a prerequisite for the permit.