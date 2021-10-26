Report faults WA sheriff over confrontation with Black man

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — An investigation headed by a former U.S. attorney has found a sheriff in Washington state violated policies against bias-free policing and other standards during a controversial January encounter with a Black newspaper carrier.
The 48-page report by Brian Moran, released Tuesday, faulted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s late-night decision to follow a car driven by then-24-year old Sedrick Altheimer, and subsequently call in a large emergency response with claims that Altheimer threated to kill him.