US: More threats, more desperate refugees as climate warms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Worsening climate change requires that the United States do much more to track and protect refugees fleeing natural disasters, the Biden administration said in a series of grim assessments Thursday on the growing challenges facing the country as the world warms.
Separate assessments from U.S. intelligence and defense officials outlined the rise of global tensions and resulting heightened threats to U.S. security, outlining a more dangerous world with more desperate leaders and peoples as temperatures rise. One, a first-of-its-kind intelligence assessment on climate change, identified 11 nations of greatest concern, from Haiti to Afghanistan.