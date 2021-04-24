Report: Slain officer wasn't part of plan to stop suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials arranged with New Mexico State Police to make a traffic stop of a drug trafficker. But an officer not briefed on the plan was fatally shot when he pulled over the man instead of others who were waiting to make the stop, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
State Police records from the investigation into Officer Darian Jarrott's Feb. 4 death along Interstate 10 east of Lordsburg said the trafficker, Omar Cueva, called a Homeland Security Investigations undercover agent minutes after Jarrott was killed to say he had been pulled over by police but “”did not give them a chance," the Journal reported.