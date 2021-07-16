Report: Severe drop in Wyoming, US coal production in 2020

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A new U.S. report says coal production in Wyoming, the nation's top coal mining state, fell by 21% in 2020 from the previous year, caused in part by reduced demand during the coronavirus pandemic, low natural gas prices and a longstanding move away from fossil fuels to cheaper and cleaner-burning natural gas to generate electricity.

A U.S. Energy Information Industry Administration report this week also said the nation's coal production in 2020 was at its lowest level since 1965, The Casper Star-Tribune reported Thursday.