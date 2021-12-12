Report: Data gaps leave scope of domestic violence unknown

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah does not have a complete and accurate idea of how prevalent domestic violence is in the state. And that makes it harder to find real solutions and to help Utahns living through it, an advocate said.
“Without this data, our responses aren’t as informed,” said Liz Sollis, Utah Domestic Violence Coalition spokesperson, told the Salt Lake Tribune. That means in many cases, survivors are “left to fend for themselves, which could put them at a greater risk of harm or, even worse, death.”