Police: Door knocking leads to latest arrests for Wilton man

Jonathan Damast Jonathan Damast Photo: Wilton Police Department Photo: Wilton Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Door knocking leads to latest arrests for Wilton man 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — A town man was arrested twice in a span of a few hours last week — the latest in a series of recent run-ins with police.

Wilton police responded to emergency calls from Arrowhead Road on the evening of Nov. 17 and early hours of Nov. 18 when residents called about a man who was knocking on their doors and ringing their doorbells.

At 8 p.m. on Nov. 17, police received multiple 911 calls of a man knocking on doors in the area of Arrowhead Road and Wilton Acres, yelling “I am going to get you.”

Police identified him as Jonathan Damast, 44, of Wilton Acres, who also made 911 calls. According to police, he made vague comments about a train coming and claiming the train would stop at the 5-mile marker.

Damast was found in the woods and charged with misusing 911. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

A few hours later, police responded to calls of a suspicious person trespassing and ringing doorbells on Arrowhead Road. Police said they found Damast when they arrived. Police said two residents told them their doorbells rang around 12:50 a.m. and 1 a.m., followed by rapid tapping on their bedroom windows.

Police arrested Damast and charged him with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree criminal trespass, and failure to return a license, connected to an earlier incident. He was held on $1,000 bond.

According to the state’s judicial website, Damast has several other cases pending in Norwalk Superior Court. He was charged June 17 in Wilton with threatening. On July 3, Damast was charged in Wilton with harassment and violation of a protective order. On July 19, Wilton police charged him with violation of a protective order and third-degree assault.

He was arrested by Norwalk police on Aug. 21 and charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.