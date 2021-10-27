Repaired fields hold during nor'easter in Wilton

WILTON — The recently repaired fields at Wilton High School, including at Veterans Memorial Stadium and Kristine Lilly Field, were not damaged again during Tuesday’s nor’easter that visited the state.

Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce said the fields held up after “a lot of rain,” and due to the efforts of his department, all of the fields that were damaged in a September storm are playable for Wednesday and open to the public. He did note, however, that some natural grass fields around town may still be very wet from the accumulation of rainfall.

There was some minor flooding of materials onto the repaired Wilton High School field, Pierce said, but nothing resulting from infill displacement. The infill that was repacked in the past weeks held, he explained.

Effects from the nor’easter did cause minor disruptions in other parts of town Tuesday.

Route 7 in the north of town was closed for a portion of the day due to flooding, Police Capt. Robert Cipolla said Wednesday. The road was reopened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

A number of trees and branches were spotted down around town as well, with some landing on electrical lines. But Cipolla said that did not cause widespread outages, as there were only four reported outages from town residents.

“We fared fairly well,” Cipolla said.

Mather Street, which runs parallel to Route 7 on the opposite side of the Norwalk River, was also closed around the same time as Danbury Road due to flooding.

Orems Lane, near Wilton Center, was also closed temporarily.

Cipolla said that, upon driving up Route 33 Wednesday, he did not see major damages. The Riverbrook Regional YMCA in Wilton had to be evacuated, as is typical with any storm that threatens flooding, since it sits in a precarious spot along the Norwalk River.

As of Wednesday afternoon, all roads had been reopened, and Cipolla said there is only minor cleanup needed from the utility companies to remove debris leaning against any wires in town.