Repaired fields hold during nor'easter in Wilton

WILTON — The recently repaired fields at Wilton High School, including at Veterans Memorial Stadium and Kristine Lilly Field, were not damaged again during Tuesday’s nor’easter that visited the state.
Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce said the fields held up after “a lot of rain,” and due to the efforts of his department, all of the fields that were damaged in a September storm are playable for Wednesday and open to the public. He did note, however, that some natural grass fields around town may still be very wet from the accumulation of rainfall.