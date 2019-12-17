Rep. Golden to support impeachment for abuse of power

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine said Tuesday he'll vote in favor of one of the two articles of impeachment that were brought against Republican President Donald Trump.

Golden said in a statement that he will vote to impeach Trump for abuse of power, noting that the House investigation unearthed a “corrupt intent” by Trump to leverage the power of the presidency to solicit a foreign government to damage a political opponent.

But he said he won't support an article of impeachment alleging obstruction of Congress, noting that the House did not attempt to enforce subpoenas for key witnesses close to the president.

“The president’s resistance toward our investigative efforts has been frustrating. It has not yet, in my view, reached the threshold of ‘high crime or misdemeanor,’ that the Constitution demands," he said.

Golden made his announcement Tuesday on the eve of an anticipated vote on articles of impeachment by the full House.

Maine's other House member, Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree, already said she'd support both articles of impeachment.

Golden has been under pressure from both sides. Trump won the 2nd district by a 10-point margin in the 2016 election, and three Republicans vying for the opportunity to run against Golden in 2020 all have urged him to support the president.

Trump accused Democrats of “perversion of justice and abuse of power” in their effort to remove him from office. He attacked the House process in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying that “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”