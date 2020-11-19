Reno Fire Department: Wildfire destroyed 5 homes, damaged 24

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities now say five homes were destroyed and 26 damaged by a wind-driven wildfire that roared through a Reno neighborhood.

Of the homes damaged Tuesday, three were heavily damaged and 21 had minor damage due to the fire, which burned a little less than 1 square mile (about 2 square kilometers), the Reno Fire Department said in a statement Wednesday night.

More than 1,000 people who were forced to evacuate were allowed to return to their homes on Wednesday, and the Fire Department said NV Energy had restored power to all affected customers.

Crews increased containment of the fire to around 75% of its perimeter in foothills in southwest Reno as of Wednesday night.

Its cause remained under investigation.

Fire Chief David Cochran said extremely dry conditions helped fuel the blaze in rugged, hard-to-reach canyons that run between homes in the densely populated neighborhood.