Renaissance synagogues being restored in Venice's ghetto CHRIS WARDE-JONES, Associated Press June 12, 2022 Updated: June 12, 2022 8:54 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of23 Interiors of the Spanish Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, are seen in this picture taken on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Spanish Schola, founded about 1580, but rebuilt in the first half of the 17th century, is the biggest of the Venetian synagogues. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Interiors of the 1528 Great German Schola Synagogue, of Ashkenazi rite, are seen in this picture taken in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Great German Schola is the first synagogue of the Venice Ghetto. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 Dario Calimani, the president of the Jewish Community of Venice, poses inside the Spanish Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Spanish Schola, founded about 1580, but rebuilt in the first half of the 17th century, is the biggest of the Venetian synagogues. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 A sign in both Italian and Hebrew shows the way to the Jewish ghetto in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 External view of the Spanish Schola Synagogue in the Jewish ghetto of Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Art historian David Landau points out a restored area of a wooden column in the 1575 Italian Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Landau is spearheading the fundraising effort to restore Venice's synagogues and nearby buildings both for Venice’s small Jewish community and for tourists who can visit them on a guided tour through the Jewish Museum of Venice. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Art historian David Landau points out a restored area of a wooden column in the 1575 Italian Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Landau is spearheading the fundraising effort to restore Venice's synagogues and nearby buildings both for Venice’s small Jewish community and for tourists who can visit them on a guided tour through the Jewish Museum of Venice. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Rita Ranzato, an art restorer, uses a scalpel to take away layers of old paint from a stuccoed wall inside the 1575 Italian Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Rita Ranzato, an art restorer, uses a scalpel to take away layers of old paint from a stuccoed wall inside the 1575 Italian Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Dario Calimani, the president of the Jewish Community of Venice, poses inside the Spanish Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Spanish Schola, founded about 1580, but rebuilt in the first half of the 17th century, is the biggest of the Venetian synagogues. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Art historian David Landau stands in the 1531-32 Canton Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Landau is spearheading the fundraising effort to restore Venice's synagogues and nearby buildings both for Venice’s small Jewish community and for tourists who can visit them on a guided tour through the Jewish Museum of Venice. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Art historian David Landau stands in the 1531-32 Canton Schola Synagogue in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Landau is spearheading the fundraising effort to restore Venice's synagogues and nearby buildings both for Venice’s small Jewish community and for tourists who can visit them on a guided tour through the Jewish Museum of Venice. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Interiors of the 1531-32 Canton Schola Synagogue are seen in this picture taken in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 The interior of the 1528 Great German Schola Synagogue, of Ashkenazi rite, in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The Great German Schola is the first synagogue of the Venice Ghetto. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 People walk in the Campo del Ghetto Nuovo (New Ghetto Grounds) in Venice, northern Italy, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. Chris Warde-Jones/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Venice’s Jewish ghetto is considered the first in Europe and one of the first in the world, and a new effort is underway to preserve its 16th-century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through.
For nearly two years, restorers have been peeling away paint and discovering the original foundations of three of the ghetto’s synagogues, which are considered the only Renaissance synagogues still in use, art historian David Landau said.
Written By
CHRIS WARDE-JONES