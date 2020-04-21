Remains of missing Illinois woman found in Gary woods

GARY, Ind (AP) — The remains of an Illinois mother of six have been found in Northwest Indiana more than 13 months after she went missing, authorities say.

The remains identified as those of Jessica Flores, 36, of South Chicago Heights have been found in a wooded area in Gary, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

A Gary city worker discovered a skull and other remains in the wooded area last week, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. Lake County sheriff’s deputies, Gary police and a cadaver search dog turned up additional remains.

Dental records confirmed the identity of the remains, Martinez said.

Flores disappeared in Gary in late February 2019.

Jessica Flores’ sister, Mady Perez, said the family was relieved that she was finally found.

“We want to thank everyone who came out to help search for my sister Jessica and have kept her in prayers,” she said. “We will not stop until we get justice for my sister. Her children and my mother deserve this. My sister is now free.”

Police conducted multiple searches for Flores last year with drones, helicopters, all-terrain vehicles and cadaver dogs for Flores after her boyfriend’s vehicle was found abandoned in South Chicago Heights with fire damage, blood in the back seat and some of her belongings inside.