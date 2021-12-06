Remains of Sri Lankan lynching victim arrives from Pakistan Dec. 6, 2021 Updated: Dec. 6, 2021 10:28 a.m.
Sri Lankan air port workers stand next to a casket carrying remains of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan employee who was lynched by a Muslim mob in Sialkot last week after unloading it from an aircraft in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Members of Sri Lankan civil society organisations protest demanding justice for the Sri Lankan employee who has been lynched by Muslim mob in Sialkot last week outside Pakistani high commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Members of Sri Lankan civil society organisations protest demanding justice for the Sri Lankan employee who has been lynched by Muslim mob in Sialkot last week outside Pakistani high commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Members of Sri Lankan civil society organisations protest demanding justice for the Sri Lankan employee who has been lynched by Muslim mob in Sialkot last week outside Pakistani high commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Sri Lankan air port workers stand next to a casket carrying remains of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan employee who was lynched by a Muslim mob in Sialkot last week after unloading it from an air craft in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Sri Lankan air port workers carry remains of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan employee who was lynched by a Muslim mob in Sialkot last week after unloading it from an aircraft in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Police officers stand guard next to a van carrying some of the suspects allegedly involved in the attack and lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager, after their appearance in anti-terrorism court, in Gujranwala, Pakistan, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Pakistan's prime minister told Sri Lanka's president that more than 100 people have been detained in the lynching and suspects will be "prosecuted with the full severity of the law."
11 of11
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The charred remains of a factory manager who was lynched by a mob in Pakistan over alleged blasphemy was brought back to Sri Lanka on Monday.
Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara was assaulted by a mob of hundreds of people before being dragged onto the streets and set on fire last Friday in Sialkot, Pakistan, where he helped run a sports equipment factory. Workers at the factory accused him of desecrating posters bearing the name of Islam's Prophet Muhammad.