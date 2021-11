ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The remains of a 19-year-old soldier from upstate New York killed during the Korean War have been identified more than seven decades after he was reported missing in action, defense officials announced Wednesday.

Army Sgt. Howard R. Belden of Hague, near the Vermont border, was accounted for on Oct. 14 and will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a date that has yet to be determined, according to the The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.