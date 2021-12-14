Relatives of slain mom, daughter speak at Payne hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Before Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter Lacie Jo were brutally stabbed and killed in a Tennessee apartment 34 years ago, their tight-knit family loved meeting for joyous reunions on holidays, gathering for birthday parties and hanging out at a relative's swimming pool.
Those family celebrations have come far less often since June 27, 1987, the day the victims' bodies were found on the floor of their home, soaked in blood. The killings left the lives of many of Christopher's relatives in sad, frustrated pieces.