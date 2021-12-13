Relatives of Mexico missing simulate secret graves in plaza Dec. 13, 2021 Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 6:47 p.m.
Pedro Cortes, from Oaxaca state, holds photos of his 14-year-old daughter Belen Cortes, who he said disappeared on Dec. 1 from the Zocalo where he is standing as they attended a rally celebrating the president's third anniversary in office, as he joins a protest demanding answers from the government about people who have gone missing in Mexico City, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The words on the pavement read "The graves are the result of government absence."
People who have family members who have gone missing gather outside the National Palace to demand answers from the government about the disappeared in Mexico City, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Maria de la Luz Flores holds a sign about her daughter Guadalupe Morales Flores, who she said disappeared on Sept. 7, 2020 before her body was found on March 29, 2021, during a protest outside the National Palace demanding answers from the government about people who go missing, in Mexico City, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Maria de la Luz Flores holds a sign about her daughter Guadalupe Morales Flores, who she said disappeared on Sept. 7, 2020 before her body was found on March 29, 2021, during a protest demanding answers about people who go missing outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
City workers remove piles of dirt symbolizing clandestine graves that were placed by people who have missing family members who demand answers from the government outside the National Palace in Mexico City, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Families of missing Mexicans simulated one of the many clandestine burial sites dotting the country, dumping dirt and rock on part of the capital’s massive plaza Monday then digging it away to reveal their demands for the government to act.
Holding photos of their missing loved ones and shovels, members of three search collectives from the central state of Guanajuato staged a morbid protest in front of the National Palace.