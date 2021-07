Registration for vendors is available through Friday, July 9, for the Wilton Chamber of Commerces’ 9th annual Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale.

The event, which is open to residents and regional visitors, will run from Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit https://mcusercontent.com to download the application to be a vendor at the events.

The summer festival will be happening rain or shine, and is supported by retailers, restaurants, businesses, artisans and local organizations who showcase the community as a retail, service and dining destination.

In addition to the shopping and dining opportunities that will be featured during the events, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce has lined up entertainment with music, live performances and many new activities for the whole family and also for pets.

The attractions and activities will be centered around the gazebo, which is located at the Town Green near the Wilton Library, and the River Road Shopping center that will include face painting, a bouncy house, an obstacle course, a magician, balloon characters and bubbles from the Mr. Bungles party talent, children’s crafts and a sand art party.

The vendors and the entertainment for the events are generally located along Old Ridgefield Road in the town, from the Village Market to the Stop and Shop grocery store, including the gazebo.

Contact Camille Carriero, executive director of the Chamber, at 203-762-0567, or email info@wiltonchamber.com, for more information.