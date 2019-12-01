Regional POCD seeks comments

The Western Connecticut Council of Governments is requesting public comments for its draft Regional Plan of Conservation and Development. The plan must show “its recommendations for the general use of the area” including land use, housing, transportation, public utilities, and “other matters as, in the opinion of the council will be beneficial to the areas.”

This plan will replace the previous regional plans issued by HVCEO in 2009 and SWRPA in 2006, the organizations that were merged to form the council which is made up of Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Sherman, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.

The plan may be viewed at plan.westcog.org and questions or comments should be sent by Jan. 4, 2020 to: Western CT Council of Governments, Attn: Plan of Conservation and Development, 1 Riverside Road, Sandy Hook, CT 06482 or by email to plan@westcog.org

A public information meeting where the public may learn more about the draft plan, ask questions, and provide feedback will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Highstead, 127 Lonetown Road in West Redding. Visitors should follow signs to “the barn,” along a half-mile-long driveway.