HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The bipartisan commission charged with redrawing the boundaries for Connecticut’s congressional districts has been given more time to finish its work.

The State Supreme Court agreed this week to give the Reapportionment Commission until Dec. 21 at noon to finish its work redrawing the lines. The justices also ordered the commission to file an interim report no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 15 to update the court on the panel's efforts.