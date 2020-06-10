Redding doctor charged in wife’s homicide

REDDING — A 70-year-old Redding doctor was held on a $500,000 bond after he was charged late Tuesday afternoon with the shooting death of his wife in April, according to police officials.

Richard Commaille, a physician for 40 years, was charged in murder in connection with his wife’s death in April.

He will be arraigned Wednesday morninh in Waterbury Superior Court.

His lawyer, Edward Gavin, declined comment.

Redding police responded to 52 Top Ledge Road around 10:10 p.m. on April 6, after 70-year-old Richard Commaille called 911 to report his wife had died by suicide.

Arriving officers found the caller’s wife, Nanci Commaille, dead from a gunshot wound.

“It started out as an untimely death investigation,” Redding Police Chief Mark O’Donnell. “Some things didn’t make sense to first responding Redding officers.”

The officers noticed “suspicious evidence” — but did not go into detail about what that was — and “inconsistencies” in Richard Commaille’s account of what happened, according to state police.

O’Donnell said Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad was brought in to further investigate.

The state’s chief medical examiner ruled Nanci Cammaille’s manner of death to be homicide.

During the course of the investigation, authorities applied for and were granted a warrant to arrest Commaille and charge him with murder.

The arrest warrant affidavit has been sealed for 14 days from the date of Commaille's arrest.

Commaille surrendered at the Connecticut State Police Troop A barracks in Southbury.