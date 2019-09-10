https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Red-tide-tints-ocean-off-part-of-LA-County-coast-14427609.php
Red tide tints ocean off part of LA County coast
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The ocean off part of the Los Angeles County coast has had a reddish tint this month.
The so-called red tide was first spotted last week off the Manhattan Beach Pier.
Roundhouse Aquarium official Valerie Hill tells the Daily Breeze the color is caused by an algal bloom.
___
