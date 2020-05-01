Red lights will be lit to support firefighters

The Wilton Fire Department responds to a house fire in 2018. Residents may express their appreciation by placing a red light on their porch on May 4.

WILTON — International Firefighters’ Day is Monday, May 4, and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is asking communities to thank their local firefighters by lighting a red light bulb on their porches.

The foundation also asks participants to share their #ShineYourLight4Firefighters story on social media as a thank you to all of the firefighters who are on the front lines every day, keeping people safe.

Community members may let the foundation know of their participation by filling out the form at https://www.firehero.org/international-firefighters-day/shine-your-light-for-firefighters/.

The following day, May 5, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be participating in Giving Tuesday Now, a global day of giving.

Red light bulbs may be purchased online at https://amzn.to/2XWm5oE.

Questions about the foundation or International Firefighters’ Day may be emailed to Donna Clark at dclark@firehero.org.