Red Rooster ribbon-cutting in Wilton

At the ribbon-cutting for Red Rooster on July 23 were, from left, Shannon Quinlan, Alejandra Perez, Chamber board member Patrick Russo, Sal Trichilo, Chamber board member Tom Sato, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, Fabiana DeOliveira, owner Tony Ramadini, Louis Rezende and Damir Bislimi.

After 32 years as the successful restaurant Portofino, owner Tony Ramadini decided it was time for a change, and so two months ago the Center Street eatery was unveiled as the Red Rooster pub. Restaurant staff, friends and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce joined Ramadini as First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice cut the ribbon on the new venture on Tuesday, July 23.

“It was time to change,” Ramadini told The Bulletin. “Time to welcome a new generation, the milennials.”

Ramadini kept Portofino favorites, including pizza and pasta, on the new menu to join a more American cuisine.

“We brought both sides together,” he said.

Ramadini has two other Red Rooster restaurants — one in Ridgefield and one in Newtown — and it was his first location in Newtown that gave rise to the name.

“Newtown’s logo is a red rooster,” he said, “so we incorporated it into the name.”

Information: redroosterpubwilton.com or 203-761-9115.