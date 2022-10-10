Recycling fees nearly tripled in CT towns this year, officials say

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

WILTON — Recycling disposal costs, or tipping fees, have nearly tripled since January — most of that increase happening since July — prompting Wilton officials to look for ways to offset the costs.

On Jan. 1, the curbside tipping cost per ton was $44.81. On Oct. 1, that number reached $119.54 per ton, according to the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority, which handles waste management and recycling for 14 towns in western Connecticut, including Wilton.

Town Administrator Matthew Knickerbocker said these market conditions will undoubtedly affect Wilton.

"The costs of removing recycling is going to be going up very dramatically over the next two months because of changes in that market," Knickerbocker said. "So, as these prices go up, it does affect the town's budget, because of course the town has to contract to have waste removed."

Haulers follow tipping fees set by the state, said HRRA Executive Director Jennifer Heaton-Jones.

The overall market has affected which recyclables can be sold and for how much. Haulers being unable to sell certain recycled materials like before, compounded with the rising costs nationwide to process the materials, has resulted in higher tipping fees, officials said. Knickerbocker also said many processing plants in Connecticut are aging rapidly making them less efficient and more expensive to operate.

Residents have agreements with local haulers to come and collect their waste and bring it to a transfer station or processing center, said Knickerbocker, who is also the HRRA chairman — a post he started when he was Bethel's first selectman.

"It's still going up," he said, adding those higher tipping fees will be felt in each home.

While the schools are the largest single producer of waste in Wilton, he said, these continuous price hikes will affect the town at large.

"We municipalities are taking the financial responsibility for it. Look at Newtown," Heaton-Jones said. "The Town of Newtown pays for curbside collection and it's assessed by the taxes of the town to pay for that system. With the new tip fee being released, now, Newtown is going to be paying that tipping fee, Private haulers are going to be paying that tip fee."

The smaller hauling companies who are "barely getting by," she added, "this is going to financially impact them."

Heaton Jones said the recycling market has taken a "huge dip" nationally since July. National indexes show that prices have dropped for nearly every recyclable material from February to September with prices still set to fall.

Old corrugated cardboard yielded $128.50 a ton in February, while September saw that number drop to $77.88. Heaton-Jones said that number will drop further in October, estimating roughly $40 a ton, which would make for a near 69 percent depreciation in value in just eight months.

Steel cans demanded $270.63 per ton in February but have since dropped to $188.44 in September. Aluminum cans have fallen from $99.19 a ton to $73.31 as well.

"PET, like water bottles, had a dramatic drop. It was worth $400 a ton in Q2 of this year. It dropped to $115 a ton," Heaton-Jones said. "That's a huge drop."

Some materials won't even be taken anymore, as they have become a net loss.

"Mixed paper was at $80 a ton, where now it's at a negative," Heaton-Jones said. "That is material that material recovery facilities are saying they can't really move."

Her best guess for what could be at the heart of the cause for the depreciation in materials nationwide is supply and demand.

"There seemed to have been a huge buyout of material from the larger manufacturers when it was at a low price," Heaton-Jones said. "Now they have a high inventory and they don't need material. And so, therefore, the prices are high, the market changed and the demand isn't there."

Knickerbocker compared the recycling market to Wall Street, with each commodity having a resale price and will be sold to the highest bidder.

He also said that Connecticut's single-stream recycling has led to very high levels of contamination, making it difficult to recycle certain plastics. Much of it, he said, is now put on sea containers and shipped to Asia.

Knickerbocker said he couldn't guess how much higher tipping prices will climb in the following months, but noted there really isn't much that can be done in the short term to mitigate the price hikes.

The effective answer, he said, is legislation.

The Connecticut Coalition for Sustainable Materials Management was started by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and is co-chaired by Knickerbocker. The coalition, he and Heaton-Jones explained, has worked with legislators to pass a bill supporting "extended producer responsibility."

Extended producer responsibility, or EPR, is the notion that manufacturers of items be responsible for the cost of the full-life cycle of them. This, in theory, would take the cost off of towns' plates and redirect them to manufacturers.

"We as municipalities would no longer pay the fees," Heaton-Jones said. "It would really be a shift in the financial burden."

The bill did not make it out of the Connecticut General Assembly's Environment Committee in 2021.

The legislation wasn't passed due to "major lobbying efforts," said state Sen. Will Haskell, who serves on the Environment Committee and represents District 26, which includes a number of the authority's towns, such as Wilton.

He said he hopes the discussion continues in future legislative sessions.

"I hope the voices of environmental activists will be even louder than the power of lobbyists," Haskell said.

As for what towns can do in the meantime, Knickerbocker said he is meeting with other town officials and local environmental nonprofits, such as Wilton Go Green, to educate residents on proper recycling habits and learning to compost at home instead of sending them to material resource facilities.

"You can minimize the cost to your home by taking the time to recycle effectively," Knickerbocker said. "The more people take the time to pull out the things that are recyclable and put them in the blue bin, the better off we're all going to be and we're going to mitigate some of those price changes."