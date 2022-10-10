Recycling fees nearly tripled in CT towns this year, officials say

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WILTON — Recycling disposal costs, or tipping fees, have nearly tripled since January — most of that increase happening since July — prompting Wilton officials to look for ways to offset the costs.
On Jan. 1, the curbside tipping cost per ton was $44.81. On Oct. 1, that number reached $119.54 per ton, according to the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority, which handles waste management and recycling for 14 towns in western Connecticut, including Wilton.