Recovery plan for endangered Mexican wolves spurs lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers are being sued over their new recovery plan for the endangered Mexican gray wolf, with a coalition of environmentalists saying the recently adopted court-ordered changes fail to address genetic concerns and limit the predators from roaming bigger swaths of the American Southwest.
The plan, released before a July 1 deadline, was the result of another years-long legal battle over the predators. Among other things, the new management rule outlines when and how wolves can be removed from the wild or released from captivity.