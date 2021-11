WILTON — Election Day results were upheld in town, after the Republican Town Committee called for a recount in two races that were decided by extremely slim margins.

On Monday, those ballots were recounted at Comstock Community Center, and while some of the total vote tallies did change marginally, no new winners were announced for the Board of Finance and town constable roles.

The controversy surrounded Democrat Sandra Arkell, who intially beat Republican Monty Du by 11 votes for the third seat on the finance board. Arkell lost just one vote in the recount, solidifying her win. Republicans Stewart Koenigsberg, an incumbent, and first-time candidate and Wilton native Matt Raimondi are the other two candidates who will be seated on the board.

“We are pleased that Sandy Arkell has been confirmed as winning a four-year term to the Board of Finance, which results in a tie between Democrats and Republicans on that board,” Wilton Democratic Town Committee Chair Tom Dubin sid. “Congratulations to Sandy and also to Dick Ziegler on his election as constable.”

Ziegler will remain the last constable seated, edging out Republican Peter Wrampe, who finished in sixth place despite the registrars tallying four more votes for him Monday than on Election Day. Ziegler gained a vote in the recount as well.

“We were supportive of the recounts, which are required by law when the vote counts are so close. We are not completely surprised by the small, positive change in vote totals,” Wrampe said Monday after the results were tallied and released. “Wilton’s town clerk and registrars are top-notch and handled both the election and the recount at the highest standards. We are encouraged by the overall outcome of the election.”

After preliminary results Monday evening showed that the Democrats had retained the seats, Dubin said he felt positive about the outcomes and future prospects of local government in town.

“These results cap a very strong showing for Wilton’s Democrats, with the victories of Deborah Low, Pam Ely and Nicola Davies giving us a majority on the Board of Education, and with Bas Nabulsi taking one of the two open Board of Selectmen seats,” Dubin said. “We thank Registrar Karen Birck, Registrar Annalisa Stravato, moderator Kim Nabulsi, and the many Wilton neighbors who conducted today’s recount so carefully.”