Rash of Wilton car thefts, burglaries

On July 7, police received reports or three motor vehicle burglaries on Newsome Lane, two on Kent Hills Lane and one on Chipmunk Lane. A car was stolen from a home on Old Belden Hill Road.

WILTON — A rash of motor vehicle burglaries and one stolen car were reported in South Wilton on July 7. There was a second car stolen from a home in the northern section of town.

One car was stolen from a home on Old Belden Hill Road in the southern part of Wilton and the other was from Own Home Avenue, which is off Route 7 in Georgetown.

According to police, the stolen cars were a 2014 Lincoln MKT and a 2014 Cadillac SRX. Police did not specify which cars were stolen from which address. Neither has been recovered.

Of the motor vehicle burglaries, three occurred on Newsome Lane, two on Kent Hills Lane and one on Chipmunk Lane.

Capt. Rob Cipolla said several credit cards were reported stolen from the vehicles and police are following up on subsequent fraudulent activity. He also said police are reviewing surveillance video available from several homes.