Rare result: Minnehaha County not at top of COVID-19 update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The COVID-19 update in South Dakota Saturday showed at least one rare result with the state's most populous county recording the second-most cases in the daily report.

Brown County, which has been dealing with an outbreak at the DemKota beef processing plant in Aberdeen, topped the report with 21 new cases. Minnehaha County, which went over 3,000 positive tests in Friday's summary, recorded 18 new cases Saturday.

Brown County has now seen 194 positive tests. Three new cases were confirmed in Lincoln County, putting its total over the 200 mark.

Statewide, the total number of cases increased from 3,887 to 3,969 and the number of active cases dropped from 1.269 to 1,242. Health officials have warned the the actual number of infections is higher because many people may not display symptoms or have not sought testing for mild symptoms.

The state said 762 tests were processed on Friday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.