Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Scattered protests in Oman over layoffs and poor economic conditions drew a massive police presence Monday in at least one city in the sultanate, with protesters throwing stones at one point and police firing tear gas.
Videos posted to social media show several dozen Omanis in the city of Sohar trailed by a long line of riot police vehicles. Other images appear to show a line of police in riot gear near a government labor office in the city, some 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Muscat.