Ranks reduced again in Saginaw as cops call in sick

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — State police and sheriff's deputies pitched in again to help Saginaw after the city's police department reported more absences by officers Monday.

“We want residents to be confident that the streets are being patrolled and if there is a need to call 911, they will have a prompt response time, regardless of what uniform the responding officer is wearing," Chief Bob Ruth said.

Saginaw has relied on outside help since Friday when a white officer accused of hitting a Black woman who had spit on him was fired. The union representing officers said Monday there was no organized effort to reduce staffing.

A May no-confidence vote about the chief also “is not the root cause” of the shortage, although Ruth hasn't addressed concerns, the Saginaw Police Officer Association said in a written statement.

The city said it's investigating why officers were missing work. State police and Saginaw County sheriff's deputies have assisted Saginaw police.

“We’re prepared to go the next few days if necessary,” Undersheriff Mike Gomez said.