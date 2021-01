LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers on Sunday continued investigating the fatal shooting by deputies of a man who had been suspected of killing his father in Lubbock County.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said it began looking for 34-year-old Chase Coats after deputies found the body of his father, 56-year-old Russell Coats, at a home at around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The elder Coats had been shot several times, the sheriff’s office said.