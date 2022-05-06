Rangers conduct aerial search for climber on Alaska's Denali

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — National park rangers in Alaska on Friday resumed an aerial search for the year’s first registered climber on North America’s tallest peak after he didn’t check in with a friend.
Because it’s so early in the climbing season, Matthias Rimml, a 35-year-old professional mountain guide from Tirol, Austria, is alone on the upper part of Denali, a 20,310-foot (6,190-meter) mountain about 240 miles (386 kilometers) north of Anchorage. The climbing season usually runs from May through mid-July.