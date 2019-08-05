Rand Paul undergoes lung surgery stemming from assault

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he underwent lung surgery in a procedure he says stems from injuries suffered when a neighbor tackled him outside his home in 2017.

The Republican lawmaker tweeted that part of his lung damaged in the assault was removed during the weekend surgery in Tennessee.

Paul expects to return to the Senate in September.

Both of Kentucky's senators are laid up with health issues during Congress' August break.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suffered a shoulder fracture Sunday in a fall. The Republican leader is recovering at home.

Paul was tackled by Rene Boucher in a dispute over lawn maintenance. Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress. Paul sued Boucher. A jury awarded him more than $580,000 in damages and medical expenses.