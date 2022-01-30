Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over Niners GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Jan. 30, 2022 Updated: Jan. 30, 2022 10:05 p.m.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday night.
Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford for the star-studded Rams (15-5), who began the fourth quarter down 17-7 after wasting a multitude of scoring opportunities.