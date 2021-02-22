Rally held outside Manchin's state office for $15 wage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Advocates for a $15 minimum wage rallied outside a West Virginia state office of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday, urging the moderate Democrat to support increasing the federal standard through Congress' next pandemic relief package.

The Poor People's Campaign led the demonstration with dozens of activists and minimum wage workers. It held rallies in the District of Columbia and nine states, including in West Virginia and Arizona, where senators Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema oppose a $15 minimum wage provision in the COVID-19 package.