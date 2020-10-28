RVNAhealth offers special flu clinics for those 65 and older

Donald and Kathleen Daughters made a date of going to get their flu shots. Donald and Kathleen Daughters made a date of going to get their flu shots. Photo: RVNAhealth / Contributed Photo Photo: RVNAhealth / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close RVNAhealth offers special flu clinics for those 65 and older 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Adults 65 and older who have not yet received their flu shot may take advantage of a series of special flu clinics offered by RVNAhealth.

The clinics are by appointment only and will take place at RVNAhealth, 27 Governor Street, Ridgefield.

The 65-plus clinic dates are:

Friday, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2, 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 4-6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6, 4-6 p.m.

“We have added these clinics in response to the many recent inquiries we have received from seniors concerned about getting their high-dose flu shots,” RVNAhealth Community Health Nurse April Rodriguez said.

“Many have been unable to find high dose, or make an appointment to receive their vaccine. RVNAhealth has a solid supply of flu vaccines, both high-dose and ‘regular,’ and a great corps of nurses. We are glad to be able to offer these clinics to put minds at ease and protect our communities.”

At RVNAhealth, flu vaccines are administered by professional nurses, adhering to strict infection control and hygiene practices. Its facility, treatment rooms, and equipment undergo extensive cleaning measures and a newly installed filtration system ensures safety.

To get details and make an appointment, visit rvnahealth.org/flu or call 203-438-5555.