RMV suspends licenses of another 869 Massachusetts drivers

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has suspended the licenses of another 869 drivers as part of an ongoing review of the agency's practices following a deadly crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.

The suspensions announced Thursday in a memo by acting Registrar of Motor Vehicles Jamey Tesler are in addition to the more than 1,600 Massachusetts drivers who had their licenses suspended as part of the RMV review.

Tesler also wrote that Massachusetts has sent 5.2 million individual driver records to the National Driver Register to see if Massachusetts drivers have committed offenses in other states that could lead to license suspensions.

Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts about a drunken driving arrest against the driver charged in the June 21 crash in New Hampshire.