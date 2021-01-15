At least 34 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings NINIEK KARMINI and YUSUF WAHIL, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 3:36 a.m.
1 of4 Residents inspect earthquake-damaged buildings in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A strong inland and shallow earthquake hit eastern Indonesia early Friday causing people to panic in parts of the country's Sulawesi island and run to higher ground. Rudy Akdyaksyah/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Residents inspect earthquake-damaged houses in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A strong inland and shallow earthquake hit eastern Indonesia early Friday causing people to panic in parts of the country's Sulawesi island and run to higher ground. Rudy Akdyaksyah/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Recuers search for survivors among the ruin of a building damaged by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight, causing landslides and sending people fleeing from their homes in the nighttime darkness. Sadly Ashari Said/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Motorist ride past the wreckage of a car damaged in an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight, causing landslides and sending people fleeing from their homes in the nighttime darkness. Sadly Ashari Said/AP Show More Show Less
MAMUJU, Indonesia (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight Friday, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least 34 people.
More than 600 people were injured during the magnitude 6.2 quake, which sent people fleeing their homes in the darkness. Authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas.
Written By
NINIEK KARMINI and YUSUF WAHIL