Q&A: María Becerra, from YouTuber to the Latin Grammys

NEW YORK (AP) — Before she became one of the most popular Argentine singers of the last year, María Becerra was a YouTuber whose funny videos, in which she appeared bathing her cat and even shaving her face with foam, generated millions of views. But her true passion was music, not comedy, and now she is nominated for the Latin Grammy for best new artist.
“I was such a character,” she says about her teenage years producing her own videos. “And I was always like that, inventing plays or scripts in my head that I wanted the world to see ... I was always very involved in everything related to art. I did a lot of theater but I was also very involved in self-management. I liked being very independent when doing my stuff”.