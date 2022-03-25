Q&A: Hit-Boy talks Grammy producer nod, rapper aspirations JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer March 25, 2022 Updated: March 25, 2022 12:18 p.m.
1 of11 Record producer and recording artist Hit-Boy poses for a portrait, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Hit-Boy is nominated for two Grammy Awards including album of the year for his work on H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind.” It’s his first time being nominated in the non-classical producer of the year category for Nas’ “King Disease II” and the “Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album” soundtrack, which featured him on one song as a rapper. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Record producer and recording artist Hit-Boy poses for a portrait, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Hit-Boy is nominated for two Grammy Awards including album of the year for his work on H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind.” It’s his first time being nominated in the non-classical producer of the year category for Nas’ “King Disease II” and the “Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album” soundtrack, which featured him on one song as a rapper. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Record producer and recording artist Hit-Boy poses for a portrait, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Hit-Boy is nominated for two Grammy Awards including album of the year for his work on H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind.” It’s his first time being nominated in the non-classical producer of the year category for Nas’ “King Disease II” and the “Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album” soundtrack, which featured him on one song as a rapper. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Record producer and recording artist Hit-Boy poses for a portrait, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Hit-Boy is nominated for two Grammy Awards including album of the year for his work on H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind.” It’s his first time being nominated in the non-classical producer of the year category for Nas’ “King Disease II” and the “Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album” soundtrack, which featured him on one song as a rapper. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Record producer and recording artist Hit-Boy poses for a portrait, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Hit-Boy is nominated for two Grammy Awards including album of the year for his work on H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind.” It’s his first time being nominated in the non-classical producer of the year category for Nas’ “King Disease II” and the “Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album” soundtrack, which featured him on one song as a rapper. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Record producer and recording artist Hit-Boy poses for a portrait, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Hit-Boy is nominated for two Grammy Awards including album of the year for his work on H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind.” It’s his first time being nominated in the non-classical producer of the year category for Nas’ “King Disease II” and the “Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album” soundtrack, which featured him on one song as a rapper. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Record producer and recording artist Hit-Boy poses for a portrait, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Hit-Boy is nominated for two Grammy Awards including album of the year for his work on H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind.” It’s his first time being nominated in the non-classical producer of the year category for Nas’ “King Disease II” and the “Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album” soundtrack, which featured him on one song as a rapper. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hit-Boy won top Grammy rap honors with some of hip-hop’s biggest heavyweights — Jay-Z, Kanye West, known as Ye, and Nas — and now he is ascending into a new musical weight class as a producer.
The Southern California native is only up for two nominations, but both are major, including album of the year, thanks to his work on H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind.” The other is his first nomination ever in the producer of the year, non-classical category for Nas’ “King Disease II” and the “Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album” soundtrack, which featured him on one song as a rapper.
Written By
JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.