Putin critic Navalny loses weight, blames harsh prison JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 4:13 p.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has lost a substantial amount of weight in custody, his organization said Thursday, a day after the well-known government critic called a hunger strike to protest what he called poor medical care.
A post Thursday on Navalny's channel in the Telegram messaging app said he weighed 93 kilograms (204 pounds) when he arrived at the prison last month and now is at 85 kilograms (187 pounds).