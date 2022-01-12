Putin: Russia on the verge of a new virus surge

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia is facing a new surge of coronavirus infections because of the highly contagious omicron variant.
“It's obvious that we are in a very difficult situation today, in a situation on the verge of possible new surges (of the virus),” Putin said during a meeting with top government officials and called for a “mobilization” of the country's health care system. “We see what's happening in the world. It means we have at least a couple of weeks to prepare.”