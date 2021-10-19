Puppet Little Amal arrives in UK after journey across Europe KHADIJA KOTHIA, Associated Press Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 2:59 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — A giant puppet of a Syrian refugee child created to symbolize millions of displaced children landed Tuesday on the coast of southeast England on the last leg of a 5,000-mile (8,000-kilometer) journey across Europe from the border of Syria.
The 11.5-foot (3.5-meter) puppet named Little Amal — a name meaning “hope” in Arabic — was greeted by actor Jude Law on the Folkestone seafront.