Pumpkins and gourds galore at Pumpkin Patch sale in Wilton

Gregg Chann and Vince DiLullo of the Wilton Kiwanis Pumpkin Committee, review the wide assortment of pumpkins they have for sale this year, including some that weigh around 100 pounds. Gregg Chann and Vince DiLullo of the Wilton Kiwanis Pumpkin Committee, review the wide assortment of pumpkins they have for sale this year, including some that weigh around 100 pounds. Photo: Patricia Gay/Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Patricia Gay/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 23 Caption Close Pumpkins and gourds galore at Pumpkin Patch sale in Wilton 1 / 23 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Although the weather has been unseasonably warm recently, there’s no denying it’s fall in Wilton.

The front yard of the Wilton Historical Society is adorned with orange pumpkins, crooked gourds, potted mums, hay bales and colorful dried corn, all waiting to be adopted.

The site is the home of the sixth annual Pumpkin Patch, a fundraiser hosted by the Wilton Kiwanis Club. “It’s the last burst of color,” said Jerry Sprole, club member and Pumpkin Patch volunteer.

The patch is open daily, and visitors can stock up on plenty of natural fall decorations. Pumpkins are sold by size and not weight, with the smallest pumpkins going for three for $5. Some of the larger pumpkins weigh around 100 pounds.

There are even potted cactuses, which were grown by a Kiwanis Club member, who donated them to the fundraiser to be sold.

The pumpkins come from Dykeman Farms in Pawling, N.Y., the plants from Adams Greenhouse in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and the hay bales and corn from Split Rock Farm in Litchfield.

“It’s nice to support small businesses and local farms,” said Gregg Chan, the club’s president-elect.

A family service event, the Pumpkin Patch was set up by volunteers of all ages from Kiwanis Club families.

The patch has also become a family tradition with Wilton residents, where children like to search around the wide array of pumpkins, to find special ones to call their own.

“I’m glad we were able to bring back some tradition. People told us they were glad we didn’t close up this year,” Chann said.

All net proceeds will go to various charities in and around Wilton. Each year, the club designates one local charity or nonprofit for an “annual charity weekend,” to receive the entire proceeds from those specific days.

This year’s recipient for the annual charity weekend is Family & Children’s Agency in Norwalk. “Their big fundraiser, Minks to Sinks, didn’t happen this year, so Kiwanis will donate the Pumpkin Patch proceeds we get over Columbus Day weekend to them,” Chann said.

Hours of operation for the Pumpkin Patch are Monday to Friday from 1 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sales will end on Oct. 30.

Social distancing will be in place during business hours. The Wilton Historical Society is located at 224 Danbury Road.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com