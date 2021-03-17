Public reaction to killings at Atlanta-area massage parlors

Reactions to the shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors that left eight dead, mostly women of Asian descent:

“Racially motivated violence must be called out for exactly what it is and we must stop making excuses for it or rebranding it as economic anxiety or sexual addiction. ... Words matter. Leadership matters. We must all loudly condemn actions and language rooted in fear and bigotry that harms all of us.” — Democratic U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington, the first Korean-American woman elected to Congress.

“While the details ... are still emerging, the broader context cannot be ignored. The shootings happened under the trauma of increasing violence against Asian Americans nationwide, fueled by white supremacy and systemic racism.” — Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta.

“Last night was an act of pure racist hatred. This is very personal to me as a mom of a child who is both Black & Asian.” — Shonda Rhimes, TV writer and producer.

“I’m angry. This is terrorism. This is a hate crime. Stop killing us.” — Margaret Cho, comedian.

“We’re not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people.” — Vice President Kamala Harris, first Black and South Asian woman to hold the office.

“I am deeply saddened that we live in a nation and world permeated by hate and violence. I stand with Asian members of our World House, who are a part of our global human family.” — The Rev. Bernice King, daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Hate crimes against Asian Americans are a result of the hateful rhetoric and dangerous narratives espoused from Americans, including our former president, who believe their words don’t have dangerous consequences. ... Let’s be clear, domestic terrorism is cancerous, and it is growing in our country. We must work together, regardless of race and political affiliation, to stop it.” — The Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network.

“Once again we see that hate is deadly. Praying for the families of the victims and for peace for the community.” — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

“Yesterday’s shootings are another tragic reminder that we have far more work to do to put in place commonsense gun safety laws and root out the pervasive patterns of hatred and violence in our society. ... Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end.” — Former U.S. President Barack Obama.

“The surge in violence against Asian Americans over the last year is a growing crisis. We need action from our leaders and within our communities to stop the hate.” — Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“A disgusting and disturbing example of how the spread of domestic terrorism has been allowed to torment communities. These acts are the visible manifestation of hateful words birthing hateful acts! An attack on One is an attack on ALL!” — NAACP.

“We can draw a straight line between white supremacist violence and the rhetoric of leaders who scapegoat our communities. These incidents are no different. ... We oppose harmful and inaccurate narratives that paint Asian American and Asian immigrant communities with one brush in an effort to diminish their lives and their contributions.” — The Movement for Black Lives

“To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know you're loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!!” — Jeremy Lin, NBA player.

“These shootings are a vicious and vile act that compound the fear and pain that Asian-Americans face each day. ... Our entire nation must come together to speak out to Stop Asian Hate." — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“The race of the person committing the crime matters less than the simple fact that if you act with hate in your heart, you are part of the problem. And to those with the power to help and yet sit idly by, your silence is complicity.” — Daniel Dae Kim, actor.