Public pushback persists as new Wilton development heads toward approval

WILTON — A 173-unit multifamily housing proposal in town faced both support and pushback from neighbors during a recent public comment period, one chief concern being the effect a modern four-story building might have on traffic and overdevelopment.
“I don’t want Wilton to become Norwalk or Stamford,” Wilton resident Nancy Wiese told the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, adding there has been an influx of new projects lately. She expressed worry that future modern developments would make Wilton resemble one of Fairfield County’s nearby cities.