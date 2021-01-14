List of officials charged in Flint water crisis, allegations Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 6:53 p.m.
1 of18 FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks with reporters during a news conference at his office in Lansing, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis. David Eggert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is seen in Flint, Mich. Lyon was charged Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint water crisis. Nick Lyon pleaded not guilty during a video appearance before a Genesee County court. Lyon also was charged with a count of willful neglect of duty. He worked for then-Gov. Rick Snyder (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2018 file photo, former Michigan state medical executive Dr. Eden Wells appears in Flint, Mich. Wells, was charged during a video appearance before a Genesee County court Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in Flint, Mich., with involuntary manslaughter in deaths linked to the Flint water crisis. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 FILE - in this July 25, 2018 file photo, Rich Baird is seen in Flint, Mich. The former Michigan Transformation manager was charged Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, with felony perjury and other charges, in connection with the Flint water crisis. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 FILE- In this March 15, 2016, file photo, former Flint, Mich., Emergency Manager Darnell Earley appears before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing, in Washington. Earley was charged Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, with three felony counts of misconduct in office in connection with the Flint water crisis in Flint, Mich. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
6 of18 FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, former Flint Emergency Manager Gerald Ambrose appears in Flint, Mich. Ambrose was charged Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, with four counts of misconduct in office in connection with the Flint water crisis in Flint Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2015, file photo former Flint, Mich., Director of Public Works Howard Croft speaks at City Hall in Flint, Mich. Croft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in connection with the Flint water crisis in Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 This combo of images provided by the Genesee County, Mich., Sheriff's Office, shows the nine former state-appointed and local officials charged, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in connection with the Flint, Mich., water crisis. Top row from left: Jarrod Agen, former chief of staff to Gov. Snyder; Gerald Ambrose, former state-appointed emergency manager; Richard Baird, former Michigan Transformation manager; Howard Croft, former Flint Director of Public Works; Darnell Earley, former state-appointed emergency manager. Bottom row from left: Nicolas Lyon, former Health and Human Services Director; Nancy Peeler, former early childhood health section manager in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services; former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder; and Eden Wells, former Michigan Chief Medical Officer. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 FILE - In this March 13, 2017, file photo, Nancy Peeler, center, former Michigan Early Childhood Health Section manager appears in Flint, Mich. Peeler has been charged with two felony counts of misconduct in office and a misdemeanor willful neglect of duty, connected to the Flint water crisis in Flint Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File) Jake May/AP Show More Show Less
10 of18 This Jan. 14, 2021 photo provided by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in Flint, Mich., shows former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder. Snyder was charged with two misdemeanor counts willful neglect of duty Jan. 14, 2021 in connection with the Flint water crisis in Flint, Mich. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 This Jan. 14, 2021 photo provided by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in Flint, Mich. shows Jarrod Agen. Agen, former chief of staff for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged with felony perjury Jan. 14, 2021 in connection with the Flint water crisis in Flint, Mich. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 This photo provided by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in Flint, Mich., shows Eden Wells, the former Michigan Chief Medical Officer, who was charged with nine felony counts involuntary manslaughter, and two felony counts misconduct in office on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in connection with the Flint water crisis in Flint, Mich. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 This photo provided by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in Flint, Mich., shows Nancy Peeler, the former Michigan Early Childhood Health Section manager, who was charged with two felony counts misconduct in office and misdemeanor willful neglect of duty Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in connection with the Flint water crisis in Flint, Mich. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 This photo provided by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in Flint, Mich., shows Gerald Ambrose, the former Flint Emergency Manager, who was charged with four counts of misconduct in office on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in connection with the Flint water crisis in Flint, Mich. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
15 of18 This image provided by the Genesee County, Mich., Sheriff's Office, shows Richard Baird, the former Michigan Transformation manager, who was charged Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, with felony perjury and other charges, in connection with the Flint, Mich., water crisis. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
16 of18 This image provided by the Genesee County, Mich., Sheriff's Office, shows Nicolas Lyon, the former Michigan Health Department Director, who was charged with nine counts of involuntary manslaughter, and a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of duty in office, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in connection with the Flint, Mich., water crisis. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 This image provided by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in Flint, Mich., shows Darnell Earley, the former Flint, Mich., Emergency Manager, who was charged with three felony counts of misconduct in office, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in connection with the Flint, Mich., water crisis. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
18 of18 This Jan. 14, 2021 photo provided by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in Flint, Mich., shows Howard Croft, the former Flint Director of Public Works, who was charged with nine felony counts involuntary manslaughter, and two felony counts misconduct in office, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in connection with the Flint water crisis in Flint, Mich. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Here are the former Michigan, state-appointed and local officials charged in the Flint water crisis, titles at the time, and charges, allegations and maximum penalties they face if convicted:
- Gov. Rick Snyder: Two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. Failed to inquire into the performance, condition and administration of the public offices and officers he appointed and supervised; neglected his duty to protect citizens against disaster by failing to declare a state of emergency and/or disaster when he knew of a threat in Flint. One year in jail and a $1,000 fine on each count.