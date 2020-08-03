Public meetings to focus on public safety in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Residents in Indianapolis will have an opportunity to give input on public safety during the first in a series of meetings.

The virtual meeting was announced Monday and will be held Thursday.

It follows an online survey about public safety in Indianapolis, according to the city.

The survey was launched last month and is one component of a partnership between the city and the NYU School of Law Criminal Justice Lab.

Several city council members will host Thursday’s meeting which will allow for social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other sessions will be announced later.

“We continue to listen to our residents on how they perceive public safety throughout their communities and the changes they are expecting,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a release. “These community conversations are our unceasing commitment to the mission in creating equitable and fair enforcement of the law and safer neighborhoods.”